In their quest to find a new striker, Juventus have set their sights on several players. The Bianconeri are short on options upfront following the departures of Federico Bernardeschi, Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata.

In recent days, Timo Werner has emerged as one of the main candidates for the role. The 26-year-old hasn’t exactly taken the Premier League by storm during his first two campaigns at Chelsea. Nonetheless, Max Allegri would appreciate his tactical flexibility and hard-working ethics.

But according to Bild via ilBianconero, Juventus have some competition for the player’s signature, as RB Leipzig are hoping to reunite with their former striker.

After rising through the ranks of Stuttgart, the German joined the Red Bull owned club in 2016, where he cemented himself as one of the best bombers in Bundesliga. His brilliant displays earned him a big-money transfer to Stamford Bridge, but he has thus far been less clinical in front of goal.

The source adds that Leipzig are hoping to seal the player’s return in an initial loan deal with the right to buy. This is probably a similar formula to the one contemplated by Juve’s management.

Juve FC say

Due to his glorious past at Leipzig, Werner’s old club offers him a safe haven. However, if he truly wants to challenge himself and reclaim his status on the continental level, then Juventus offers him an opportunity to do so.

But even if the Bianconeri fail to put the deal over the line, there will be other market opportunities to pursue, including the likes of Anthony Martial and Memphis Depay.