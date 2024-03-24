Juventus are reportedly interested in the services of Mason Greenwood, but luring him to Turin won’t be an easy task amidst the stern competition.

Yesterday, some of the biggest Italian media outlets reported the Old Lady’s interest in the 22-year-old.

The revitalized star caught the attention of the Serie A giants with his impressive performances this season at Getafe.

The Englishman put 18 months of activity behind him and gradually put his career and personal life back on track.

At the end of the season, Greenwood will return to Manchester United once his loan deal expires. However, he’s unlikely to dwell at Old Trafford beyond the summer.

But according to IlBianconero, Juventus would have to overcome serious competition if they were to plunge in for the young winger.

As the source tells it, Greenwood’s exploits in Spain have also attracted the interest of some of the biggest sides in the country.

The report names Barcelona and Atletico Madrid as some of the interested parties.

This season, the England international has thus far contributed with eight goals and five assists in all competitions.

With his Man Utd contract expiring in the summer of 2025, Juventus and the other suitors will try to sign him for a relatively low fee.

Greenwood primarily plays as a right winger but can also feature on the opposite flank or in a more central role.