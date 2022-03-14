Gravenberch
Transfer News

Juventus facing increasing competition for the signature of Ajax’s teenage star

March 14, 2022 - 10:30 am

Ryan Gravenberch has emerged as the next top talent from Ajax that will soon join a top club.

The Dutch side has been producing talents relentlessly in recent seasons and they will probably cash in on him in the summer.

The midfielder is still just 19, but his performances are beyond his age and he reminds Juventus of a certain teenage Paul Pogba who played for them earlier in his career.

The Bianconeri have been trying to bring the Frenchman back to the club on a free transfer, Gravenberch could share the dressing room with him next season.

But that might be easier said than done considering the number of clubs looking to sign the Netherlands international.

Calciomercato says Bayern Munich is currently the favourites to sign him, but the Germans aren’t the only competitor that Juve has.

He also has interests from Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Juve FC Says

Gravenberch is one of those players who will remain in the game for many years and any club that signs him now will benefit from having him in their squad.

Juve will keep bolstering its first team and it would be a major plus to add him to the group.

If we can get him and Pogba in the same transfer window, that will almost be a perfect one.

