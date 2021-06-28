Juventus facing Inter Milan competition for €20 million-rated Premier League star

Inter Milan has stepped up their pursuit of Juventus target, Hector Bellerin as they look to secure a replacement for the outgoing Achraf Hakimi.

Juve has been linked with a move for Bellerin as they seek a natural full-back to add to their squad, according to Calciomercato.

The Spanish full-back has been at Arsenal for the last decade and he could change clubs this summer.

PSG and Barcelona are two other clubs who want to sign him, but Inter seems to be his most serious suitors.

Gianluca DiMarzio says the Nerazzurri have chosen him to be the replacement for Hakimi whom they expect to sell soon amidst interest from the likes of PSG.

The report says they are proposing a loan-to-buy agreement with the Gunners.

It remains unclear if Arsenal will be interested in such a proposal, but the report says he is valued at €20 million at the moment.

Juve used Juan Cuadrado as their right-back last season and he performed very well.

Danilo occasionally supported him in that position, but Massimiliano Allegri might be open to adding a new natural fit to his squad.

Bellerin faced competition for playing time at Arsenal last season, but he remains one of Europe’s most recognisable players and could return to top form with a change of environment.