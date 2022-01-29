Juventus facing Inter threat on two fronts

Since the arrival of Giuseppe Marotta at Inter, the balance at the top of Italian football has slowly but surely shifted in favor of the Nerazzurri.

The experienced director was the architect behind Juve’s nine-year winning dynasty, but the club’s situation deteriorated following his exit.

Besides taking the Scudetto crown from Turin to Milano, Marotta has become a thorn in the Bianconeri’s back on the transfer market, with the two giants often taking interest in the same players.

According to ilBianconero, Inter will now compete against Juventus for the services of Franck Kessié next summer.

The Ivorian is currently running on an expiring contract and is asking for a significant pay rise to sign an extension that keeps him at Milan beyond the current campaign.

However, an agreement between the Rossoneri and “The President” is yet to be found, and the latter could be set to follow the footsteps of his former teammates Gianluigi Donnarumma and Hakan Calhanoglu.

Moreover, Kesssié is said to be in favor of staying in Italy, which means that Juventus and Inter could indeed be the two runaway favorites for his signature.

On another note, the Italian champions are also threatening to hand the Old Lady a major blow by snatching up the services of Paulo Dybala.

Like Kessié, the Argentine is running on an expiring contract. While his agent is set for another round of negotiations with the Bianconeri, Marotta will be keeping close tabs on the situation, and will be ready to pounce on the opportunity if Juventus fail to reach agreement to extend the deal of their star player.