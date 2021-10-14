Juventus facing local and foreign competition for young Italian striker

Since the beginning of the season, Lorenzo Lucca has enjoyed an astronomical rise in fame, suddenly becoming one of the most sought-after young players in Italy.

The 21-year-old joined Pisa last summer, and has thus far scored 6 goals in his first seven appearances in Serie B.

Moreover, the striker also found the back of the net for Italy U21 against Sweden in the qualifiers for the next European Championships.

The young Italian stands over 2.00 m, and has earned the attention of the big boys in Serie A.

Juventus have been working on bolstering their squad with young talents, and thus, they undoubtedly have their eyes set on the former Palermo youngster.

But according to TuttoB.com via TuttoJuve, the Old Lady will be facing stern competition for Lucca’s signature, including Italian clubs, as well as foreigners.

Milan, Inter and Fiorentina are all monitoring the player and would want to offer him a chance to display his talent in Serie A.

But on the other hand, Southampton are reportedly hoping to lure him to the English Premier League.

Moreover, Red Bull Leipzig – who are always after the best young talents in the world – are also interested in the Italian center forward.

The report adds that the Bundesliga club even sent scouts to watch him in action with the Azzurrini during the international break.