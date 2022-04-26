Juventus facing major conundrum in selecting Dybala’s replacement

The young or the experienced?

This is the major dilemma that is currently haunting the thoughts of Juventus directors, as the management tries to find a suitable replacement for the departing Paulo Dybala.

The Argentine is leaving Turin at the end of the campaign after seeing out his contract. Hence, the Bianconeri need to find a creative player who can fit alongside Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa.

According to Tuttosport via Calciomercato, Juventus are currently torn between two possible candidates; Nicolò Zaniolo and Angel Di Maria.

On one hand, the Italian is much younger and can serve the club for many years to come. He’s currently playing at Roma, but his relationship with the capital side has apparently deteriorated in recent months. Nevertheless, he’s still tied to a contract until 2024.

On the other hand, the Bianconeri reportedly prefer the Argentine from a pure technical standpoint. Moreover, the PSG star will become a free agent this summer. However, age remains the major concern when it comes to signing the 34-year-old.

Juve FC say

As we can see, each profile has his own pros and cons. Di Maria would probably provide an immediate impact at the club. After all, we’re talking about one of the best wingers of his generation. But for how long will he be able to maintain his best physical condition?

As for Zaniolo, it would surely be an investment for the future, but the talented player is able to produce the goods from the get-go. Nonetheless, his inconsistent displays this season have left a significant question mark.