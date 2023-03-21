In their attempts to lure some of the best Italian talents to Turin, Juventus have set their sights on Wilfried Gnonto.

The 19-year-old has become a true sensation since making his debut with the Italian national team at a tender age.

The versatile striker is a youth product of Inter’s academy, but he left Milano in favor of Zurich in 2020, where he made a name for himself.

Last summer, he earned a switch to Leeds United, and is gradually cementing himself as one of the most exciting youngsters in the Premier League.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, signing Gnonto won’t be an easy task for Juventus, as they would have to overcome strong competition from some of the richest EPL clubs, including Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea.

For their part, Leeds will try to spark a bidding war with an opening price of no less than 40 million euros.

As for the Bianconeri, the source believes that they will use Weston McKennie’s card as a bargaining chip. The Whites will have the obligation to buy the American midfielder if they manage to avoid relegation at the end of the season.

But would it be enough to prevail over some of the richest clubs in the world in this tug-of-war?