Juventus’ facing more competition for Manchester United star, not Pogba

Juventus’ search for a new attacker has taken them to England, where they are interested in Anthony Martial.

The Manchester United forward has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford because of the arrival of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Playing time has been tough to find for the former AS Monaco teenager, and Juve could take advantage of that.

Calciomercato reveals he has told the Red Devils he wants to leave the club.

This has alerted Juventus, whose attackers are struggling to score goals at the Allianz Stadium.

However, the Bianconeri aren’t the only interested club as PSG and Lyon are also looking to sign him, according to 90mins.

Juve FC Says

Martial has had many chances to be the main striker at Manchester United, but he has never really convinced them.

That is one reason the Englishmen have signed more attackers.

However, he still has more than enough time to emerge as one of the best forwards in Europe.

He could achieve that at Juve if he makes the move, but would he fit into Max Allegri’s system?

The Juve manager is struggling to get the best from his current options, and wouldn’t want another striker that cannot score regularly for his team.