Juventus facing numerous competitors for Cagliari star

Last January, Juventus were the ultimate stars of the transfer session, mostly thanks to the groundbreaking signing of Dusan Vlahovic.

Moreover, the Bianconeri put their stamp on a solid transfer window by bringing in Denis Zakaria and Federico Gatti who remains on loan at Frosinone.

However, Federico Cherubini could have made one more signing to bolster the midfield, but the deal never materialized.

We’re talking about Nahitan Nandez who was particularly close to joining the Turin-based side on the final days of January.

Nevertheless, observers still expect the Uruguayan to leave Cagliari by the end of the season. But where he’ll ply his trade next season remains uncertain.

According to Calciomercato via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri will be facing some stern competition if they’re still planning on renewing their interest in the midfielder.

The source claims that Inter are in the fray once again. The Italian champions are longtime admirers of the player.

But that’s not all, as the report mentions other suitors, namely Napoli as well as Premier League duo West Ham United and Leeds United.

The source also believes that Cagliari could significantly lower their initial asking price (originally 35 million euros), especially if they get relegated by the end of the campaign.

Nandez has been mainly playing on the right side in recent years, but he can also feature in a more central role.

This season, recurring injuries limited his number of Serie A appearances to 17. He provided two assists in the process.