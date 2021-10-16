Juventus facing Premier League competition for primary transfer target

Following his vastly impressive displays at the UEFA Nation League finals, Aurelien Tchouameni’s talent is no longer a hidden secret.

The 21-year-old can de described as an almost complete modern midfielder, capable of bringing the ball forward while working hard to retrieve the ball in the middle of the park.

Juventus have been linked with the Monaco man since the summer, but they are certainly not alone in the race now.

The former Bordeaux youngster entered the pitch as a second half substitute for Adrien Rabiot during France’s Semi Final encounter against Belgium, providing a boost in midfield during his team’s dramatic come-from-behind win.

Tchouameni was then rewarded with a starting berth for the grand finale against Spain at the San Siro Stadium, and he once again delivered the goods as Les Bleus celebrated their newest trophy.

According to ESPN via Calciomercato, the young Frenchman is now wanted by Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United who join the Bianconeri in the battle for his signature.

While the player is believed to be valued at around 30 million euros last summer, his recent rise to fame will surely see these figures ascending, as a bidding war will ensue next summer – if not earlier.

This season, the France international has thus far made nine Ligue 1 appearances, scoring a single goal in the process.