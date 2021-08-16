Juventus facing Regista problem ahead of Serie A opener

This weekend, we’ll witness the kickoff of the new Serie A season. Juventus will be hosted by Udinese on Sunday evening, and the management is yet to make a single signing in the summer transfer market.

Not even Kaio Jorge’s deal has been officially announced yet – although the Brazilian flew to Turin few weeks ago to conduct his medical tests ahead of his transfer from Santos.

More importantly, the negotiations between Juventus and Sassuolo for Manuel Locatelli’s transfer are yet to be concluded – although they are reported to be at an advance stage.

But according to ilBianconero, the Old Lady would still be facing a problem, even if the Neroverdi star joined in the coming days.

This issue lies in the Regista role, which has been a headache for the club since the departure of Miralem Pjanic towards Barcelona last summer.

The report believes that Locatelli would surely prove to be an improvement on the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur and Adrien Rabiot in the deep role, but the Italian plays better when deployed in the box-to-box position.

Max Allegri has been testing Aaron Ramsey as a deep-lying playmaker throughout the pre-season, but the source notes that the Welshman struggled against Atalanta, despite the encouraging words of his manager.

Whilst Pjanic has been heavily linked with a return to the club, it would be difficult to find him a place on the wage-bill as long as Ramsey remains in Turin.

Let’s hope that Allegri and the management can find a way around this issue which threatens to damage the new season before it even starts.