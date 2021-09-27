Juventus facing serious competition for Chelsea star

Juventus is one of the clubs looking to sign Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea, but they are facing competition from top European clubs.

The German is set to run down his current deal at the European champions and will spark a frenzy for his signature when this campaign end.

Juve has been one of the teams dominating the free agency market and they have now joined the race for the former AS Roma man.

However, Calciomercato says Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also keen to sign him.

The Bianconeri offloaded Cristiano Ronaldo in the last transfer window to reduce their wage bill and they have been struggling to get Paulo Dybala on a new deal.

This raises doubt about their ability to offer Rudiger a salary that will be higher than what he would make in Madrid or Munich.

Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and Matthijs de Ligt are the three top defenders the Bianconeri has now and getting Rudiger would mean adding one of the best centre-backs in Europe to their squad.

As the end of the season approaches, more clubs will look to sign the German and Chelsea could even convince him to renew his deal with them.