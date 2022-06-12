Chelsea has become the latest club to show an interest in Juventus’ target, Gabriel Jesus.

The Bianconeri are looking for a player that will serve as a deputy to Dusan Vlahovic, who is now the club’s main striker.

Several individuals have been linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium to fill that role, and one of them is Jesus.

The Brazilian striker remains one of the best players in his position on the City team, but they have now secured the signatures of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez.

These two strikers will push him further down the pecking order, and Juventus wants to take advantage of that to sign him.

However, a report from England as related by Calciomercato says more clubs are joining the race for his signature, and the latest is Chelsea.

The Blues could send Romelu Lukaku back to Inter Milan on loan, and they are searching for another striker.

Juve FC Says

Jesus would be a good addition to our squad, and he might do much better than Moise Kean if he joins us.

However, the Brazilian’s preference will be key to his next move. If he wants to stay in England, he might join a suitor there.

But if he is open to leaving, Juve stands a good chance of adding him to their squad.