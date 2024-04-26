The Premier League is the richest league in the world; the money they have far surpasses Serie A, and the reality is that Juventus cannot compete with the big clubs in England.

One of the richest clubs is the EPL is Tottenham, and their financial power means they will beat the Bianconeri if money is the deciding factor. That looks to be the case with Genoa’s Albert Gudmundsson.

Juve has been linked with the Icelandic international for quite a while, and it seemed that the 26-year-old would be donning the black and white shirt next season. However, according to a report in Tuttojuve, Gudmundsson is close to a move to Tottenham simply because they can comfortably meet the €40m asking price.

Not only that, the London giants can pay more in wages and incentives, and they also have a good relationship with Genoa following the successful transfer of Radu Dragusin between the clubs in January.

The same report also states that even if Juventus had the money, they would not pay what Genoa is demanding. The Bianconeri simply do not believe that Gudmundsson is worth that much.

Juve FC Says

Gudmundsson is a very good player and would serve Juve well, however, when it comes to taking on the Premier League big clubs, Juve is at a huge disadvantage, the truth is, we cannot compete with them financially.