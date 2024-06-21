Alexis Saelemaekers spent last season on loan at Bologna from AC Milan, so he has a good rapport with Thiago Motta.

The Juventus manager had requested his former club to sign the winger, and their collaboration was successful.

Bologna will not retain the Belgian, and AC Milan is seeking a new destination for him, which aligns well for Juventus.

Motta is keen to reunite with Saelemaekers, and Juventus is expected to pursue him in the upcoming weeks.

However, according to a report on Football Italia, Juventus is not the only Serie A club interested in signing him; Atalanta is also keen. Atalanta, having won the Europa League and returning to the Champions League next season, is in need of a robust squad.

Juve understands they face stiff competition for his signature, especially given players generally thrive under Gian Piero Gasperini.

Nevertheless, Juventus is committed to their efforts to sign Saelemaekers, recognising him as one of the league’s top talents, and the prospect of reuniting with Motta serves as significant motivation.

Juve FC Says

Alexis Saelemaekers is one of the finest wingers in the league, even though he will need to improve his output when he joins us.