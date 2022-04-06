Juventus facing Spanish competition as the battle for Udinese rising star begins

Reminiscently to every other season, the current Serie A campaign saw the emergence of new talent all over the peninsula.

Nahuel Molina has been at Udinese since the summer of 2020, and Juventus fans might remember him for scoring against Andrea Pirlo’s side last season.

But if the Argentine had failed to garner enough interest in his inaugural campaign in Italy, he has surely cemented himself as one of the best rising stars in the country this season.

Despite playing as a wingback, the Boca Juniors youth product has managed to score on six occasions this season, including a fabulous lob against Cagliari last weekend.

According to TYC Sports via ilBianconero, Juventus will be facing competition from Atletico Madrid for the services of Molina.

While the Bianconeri regard the Zebrette star as a potential long-term replacement for Juan Cuadrado, the Spanish capital side will be looking to reunite him with his compatriot and former teammate Rodrigo De Paul, who made the same switch last summer.

Therefore, the Argentine source believes that a real auction could ensue for Molina, who is celebrating his 24th birthday on Wednesday.

Juve FC say

The wingback is undoubtedly an interesting talent, but we’ve seen foreign clubs emerging victorious on too many occasions.

If Juventus are serious in their Molina pursuit, then they should definitely give it a fight. However, we won’t be surprised it ends up being another De Paul case.