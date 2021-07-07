Juventus facing Spanish competition for 21 goal star but they cannot sign him if Ronaldo stays

Sevilla is presenting serious competition to Juventus in the race for Dusan Vlahovic and the Bianconeri could miss out on his signature.

The Serbian scored 21 goals in Serie A last season and he has been attracting the attention of top European clubs this summer.

Fiorentina has him tied down to a contract until 2023 and they want to extend that deal.

After losing Federico Chiesa to Juve last season, they wouldn’t want to lose another of their top talent to the Bianconeri this summer.

However, every club is feeling the financial troubles brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and that could force La Viola to sell him.

Tuttojuve says Juve is facing serious competition from Sevilla for his signature and they will only move for him if they can offload Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

Ronaldo’s wages are now too much for Juve to pay and there is a possibility that he would leave them before next season.

If that happens, he would free up valuable money which they can use to sign the likes of Vlahovic.

But if that doesn’t happen, Juve won’t move for the Fiorentina man because they will not have the finances to complete a transfer for him.