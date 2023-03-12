In their quest to bolster their ranks with some of the finest young footballers in the globe, Juventus have set their sights on Valentin Barco.

The 18-year-old is rising through the ranks of Boca Juniors, currently featuring for the second team. The teenager primarily operates at left-back, but can also feature in a more advanced role.

But according to TuttoJuve, the Italians could have competition from several other European clubs that are also tracking the young man’s development, including Getafe.

The source adds that the teenager’s contract expires in December 2024, but he has a release clause set at 10 million euros.

Nevertheless, Boca are in no hurry to sell. In fact, the report believes that the South American giants are desperately trying to put Barco’s signature on a new contract.

Juve FC say

Argentine clubs often produce exciting talents who end up in Europe, and for their part, Juventus are trying to poach as many as possible, with the likes of Enzo Barrenechea and Matias Soulé being prime examples.

As for Barco, we can’t tell if he already has what it takes to feature for the senior squad at this tender age, but the Bianconeri can always rely on their Next Gen squad to offer newcomers some valuable professional experience before promoting them to the first-team ranks.