Juventus facing stern competition for Arsenal outcast

From captain and star player to a wantaway outcast. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang surely isn’t the first footballer to suffer from a fall of grace at Arsenal in the last years.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta opted to leave the striker out from his squad last weekend as a disciplinary action, and he remains indefinitely suspended. Moreover, the Gabon international was stripped from the captaincy.

Therefore, the 32-year-old is surely considering a move away from the Emirates Stadium once the winter transfer session starts.

Some mentioned Juventus as one of the clubs interested in bolstering their attacking department by signing the former AC Milan youth product. However, the Bianconeri will have some prestigious company in the race.

According to El Nacional via ilBianconero, Barcelona are also hoping to seal a deal for Aubameyang.

The Blaugrana have major problems upfront with Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann leaving last summer.

Moreover, Sergio Aguero announced his retirement from the sport on Wednesday due to heart problems, leaving the Catalan’s department even thinner.

However, The source believes that Aubameyang’s hefty wages (15 millions per season) will be a major stumbling block for both Juventus and Barcelona.

Juve FC say

Even though Max Allegri’s current crop has been misfiring upfront, the Arsenal wantaway might not be the ideal solution for several reasons.

The former Borussia Dortmund man mainly relied on his extraordinary speed and athleticism, but at the age of 32, he’s definitely set to slow down a bit.

Moreover, this isn’t the first time that Aubameyang displays unprofessional behavior in his career, and his astronomic wages render him an incredibly risky bet for the Old Lady.