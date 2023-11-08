Juventus is keen on signing Pierre-Emile Højbjerg at the end of this year and has been scouting the Dane for the past few weeks.

He lost his place in the Tottenham team, making it easier for him to consider a move away from the club.

However, Spurs are also reluctant to let him go in the January transfer window as they need him for the second half of the campaign.

Juve is persistently pursuing his addition to their squad and recently watched him in the game between his club and Chelsea.

Juventus considers Højbjerg the best of their targets, but a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals they are facing three obstacles in their pursuit of his signature.

The report claims that Spurs are demanding 30 million euros to part ways with the former Southampton player. They also believe he will be valuable when Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr leave for the African Cup of Nations in January.

Thirdly, other Premier League clubs will be competing for his signature alongside Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Hojbjerg is a top midfielder and we do not expect the pursuit of his signature to be easy, as the Dane is a key player for Spurs and remains one of the top talents in Europe.