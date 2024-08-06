Juventus are hoping to bolster their wing department by signing Fiorentina’s Nicolas Gonzalez, but it’s proving to be a daunting task.

The 26-year-old is apparently keen to leave the Artentio Franchi Stadium after three years at the club. The Viola are also open for the exit since they have already found themselves a direct replacement in the form of Albert Gudmundsson.

Yet, Juventus could still face two roadblocks in their attempts to acquire the Argentine winger.

According to Il Corriere Fiorentino via IlBianconero, Fiorentina aren’t interested in exchange deals, as they would only accept a cash-only offer.

The Bianconeri were hoping to pounce on the Tuscan’s interest in Weston McKennie by offering the American as an exchange pawn.

And aside from the formula, Juventus are facing another significant hurdle, as Atalanta remain keen on signing Gonzalez.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Gianluca Scamacca’s recent ACL injury didn’t change La Dea’s plans regarding the Argentine.

In other words, the Europa League winners still consider Gonzalez a priority target to enhance Gian Piero Gasperini’s squad.

And unlike Juventus, Atalanta are willing to pay the transfer fee requested by Fiorentina.

Di Marzio adds that the player’s agent will hold a meeting with the Viola’s directors on Tuesday to discuss the player’s future which appears increasingly away from Tuscany.

Moreover, the Argentina international had already opened up to his teammates about his intentions to leave the club this summer.

The Copa America winner has a contract with Fiorentina valid until June 2028.