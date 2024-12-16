Juventus are reportedly struggling to make any significant progress in their contract talks with Dusan Vlahovic.

The Bianconeri signed the Serbian from Fiorentina for circa 80 million euros in January 2022, and despite being the club’s main source of goals over the past few years, many would argue that the striker has yet to justify his transfer fee or his hefty wages.

Nevertheless, the management sees a great many benefits from a contract renewal, so they’re hoping to put the player’s signature on paper. For instance, it would allow them to spread the amortization cost over a longer period of time.

Moreover, the club wishes to maintain some leverage on the player’s future. With his contract expiring in June 2026, they might be forced to sell him at a discount next summer, similar to Federico Chiesa’s case.

However, the situation just hasn’t panned out as the Bianconeri were hoping for.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the management has made a proposal to the player’s entourage and is expecting an answer around Christmas. The directors are hoping to reach an agreement over a new contract with more sustainable figures, as the striker’s wages will mount to a whopping 12 million euros by his final contractual year.

However, Juventus are unlikely to receive good news on this front. The pink newspaper believes that the talks between the two parties risk collapsing, as the track has noticeably cooled down compared to previous months when the player and his representatives were seemingly open to the proposed terms.

This season, Vlahovic has scored 11 goals and provided four assists in 17 appearances across all competitions.

His latest strike was a last-minute equalizer against Venezia from the spot, but was followed by an ugly row with the Curva Sud supporters, which could become another factor to consider in the equation.