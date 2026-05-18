Juventus loaned-out defender Facundo Gonzalez has effectively completed a permanent transfer to Racing Santander, who secured a promotion to LaLiga.

The Uruguayan has been on the Bianconeri’s books since 2023, when they poached his services from Valencia for circa €1.75 million. The Serie A giants were impressed by his performances in the U20 World Cup, when he played a vital role in his nation’s triumphant campaign.

The Montevideo native was immediately loaned out to Sampdoria following his arrival. The following summer, he joined Feyenoord on loan with an option to buy, but he found limited playing time in Rotterdam, so the Dutch giants opted against keeping him.

Facundo Gonzalez will remain at Racing Santander

Last summer, Gonzalez signed for Racing Santander on loan with an obligation to buy predicated on their promotion to the Spanish top flight.

On Saturday, Racing beat their visitors Valladolid by four goals to one to solidify their place at the top of the LaLiga 2 table.

With only two rounds remaining in the campaign, their seven-point advantage over third-placed Almeria has guaranteed them a Top-two finish, so they have officially secured a promotion to LaLiga.

JuventusNews24 confirms that Racing’s achievement has triggered their obligation to buy Gonzalez from the Serie A giants.

Juventus will make a marginal profit from Gonzalez sale

The Bianconeri are expecting to receive a transfer fee of €2.5 million, thus registering a small capital gain.

Meanwhile, Gonzalez will leave Juventus without making any appearance for the club in a competitive fixture.

Unlike his previous experience at Feyenoord, when he struggled for playing minutes, the Uruguayan was able to carve out a prominent role at the club.

The central defender made 27 appearances in the Spanish second division this season, scoring a goal in the process. He also had a solitary outing in the Copa del Rey.