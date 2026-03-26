Juventus loaned-out defender Facundo Gonzalez is reportedly destined to complete a transfer to Racing Santander.

The 22-year-old has been on the Bianconeri’s books since the summer of 2023. Former Juventus director Giovanni Manna poached his services from Valencia for less than €2 milllion after monitoring him during Uruguay’s triumphant U20 World Cup campaign.

However, the Montevideo native will apparently leave the Serie A giants without making a single competitive appearance for the club.

Racing Santander planning to buy Facundo Gonzalez

Shortly after signing for Juventus in the summer of 2023, Gonzalez was loaned out to Sampdoria, allowing him to learn the ropes in Italian football while playing in Serie B.

Last season, he spent his campaign at Feyenoord, but couldn’t cement himself as a regular starter, so the Dutch giants opted against buying him.

The Uruguayan made his return to Spain last summer, signing for Racing Santander on loan with an option to buy for €2.5 million.

The centre-back has established himself as a regular starter at the Spanish club, making 24 appearances in LaLiga 2, scoring a single goal in the process.

According to TuttoJuve journalist Mirko Di Natale, Gonzalez has managed to convince Racing, who intend to exercise their option to buy him at the end of the season.

Juventus set to earn a small profit

Racing currently lead the standings of Spain’s second division, amassing 59 points from 31 fixtures. They have a four-point advantage over Deportivo and Almeria, who currently lie second and third, respectively.

Therefore, they’re on the right track to earn a promotion to the top flight, which would be a major sporting and financial boost for the club, and it would certainly facilitate the defender’s permanent transfer.

For their part, Juventus will have to collect a marginal capital gain by selling a player who has already become an afterthought at the club.