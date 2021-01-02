Juventus fail with initial swap offer for Paul Pogba

Juventus have failed with their initial offer for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, having tested the waters with a swap deal.

CalcioMercato claims that the Old Lady have offered Aaron Ramsey and Douglas Costa in initial negotiations, but the Red Devils have no interest in the duo.

United appear to be standing firm despite the player’s agent Mino Raiola publicly announcing that Paul Pogba is unhappy at Old Trafford, and wants to leave the club.

The super-agent shocked the world when he announced that Pogba wanted to leave, but you would imagine that there will have been talks previously with the Manchester hierarchy which hadn’t gone to plan before the announcement.

The midfielder is currently under contract until the summer of 2022, after his current club opted to trigger a one-year extension, which may well have played a role in his decision to quit the club after a new contract had been mooted.

United broke the transfer record when moving to bring the French international back home for a whopping €105 Million fee after he left them to join Juventus on a free transfer, but he has struggled for consistency in recent years.

Our club may well struggle to strike a deal if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer side are not interested in taking one or more of our players as part of the fee however, with our most recent signings having been loan deals with an option/obligation to buy.

The recent financial implications following on from the Coronavirus pandemic, and the loss of matchday income may well price us out of such a deal.

Patrick