Juventus are seemingly struggling in their attempts to put the signature of Weston McKennie on a new contract.

The American star largely failed to impress during his first two and a half years at the club, prompting a loan move to Leeds United in January 2023.

But upon his return to the club last summer, the 25-year-old has been a revitalized player.

While the original plan was to find him a new accommodation, the midfielder managed to win the favor of Max Allegri during pre-season and has now carved himself an important role in the manager’s tactical setup.

However, the Texan’s contractual situation remains a concern for the club.

With his deal expiring in June 2025, the management will either have to sell him at a relatively low price this summer or risk losing him for free a year later.

Thus, the Juventus hierarchy is eager to reach an agreement over a renewal with McKennie and his entourage.

But according to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the negotiations haven’t gone as smoothly as the club directors would have hoped.

As the source explains, the USMNT has been displaying remarkable progress this season, and he’s requesting a new contract that reflects his growing importance to the cause.

In other words, McKennie is reportedly seeking a considerable pay rise.

Hence, the Turin-based newspaper claims that the two parties haven’t truly registered significant progress in their contract talks.

This season, McKennie has made 28 appearances across all competitions. While he has yet to open his goalscoring account, the American has contributed with nine assists.