Juventus fails to reach a new Dybala agreement and schedule new talks for Saturday

Juventus has ended another round of negotiations with Paulo Dybala’s camp without an agreement.

The attacker and the Bianconeri have been negotiating a new contract for a long time now as he has entered the last 11 months of his current deal at the club.

He wants to stay and the Bianconeri also wants him to stay, but they need to find a middle ground so he can extend his contract with the club.

His agent, Jorge Antun, has arrived in Italy and held talks with Juve yesterday as both parties try to find an agreement.

However, Calciomercato claims it wasn’t possible and they have now agreed to meet again on Saturday.

Both parties are closing in on a new contract worth 10m euros per season until 2025, with an option of a further year.

However, they might struggle to reach an agreement for a release clause with his camp wanting to put it at 50m euros, but Juve wants to set it at least 70m euros.

There is no rush on the part of both parties as they have now established that the player will remain at the club.

However, the earlier an agreement is reached the better, so that everyone can now focus on the upcoming season.