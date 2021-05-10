Juventus fall behind in chase for Fiorentina star

Juventus have been tracking the future of Dusan Vlahovic in recent months, with the Serbian enjoying his most impressive season to date.

The Serbian striker has been flourishing this season, earning much-deserved plaudits for his performances from around Europe, and he could well be on the move come the transfer window.

Vlahovic is said to be valued at 60 million euros by his current club, with Borussia Dortmund claimed to be eyeing him as a potential replacement for Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian striker is believed to be of interest to all the big hitters, although it remains to be seen whether clubs will pay the asking price of his club either.

Corriere della Sera(via TuttoJuve) claims that the Old Lady are falling behind in the race to sign the Fiorentina striker however, with AC Milan, Roma and the German giants claimed to be showing the stronger interest in his signature.

Vlahovic has scored 21 goals in Serie A this term, in only 34 appearances, with only Cristiano Ronaldo having scored more than him in the Italian division so far this season.

Should Juve prioritise a move for the young Serbian striker? Would he be a better option than Moise Kean?

Patrick