Juventus fall behind in Haaland race with a Premier League move looking likely

Juventus has been one of the teams tracking Erling Haaland, but signing him will be tough.

The Bianconeri has a fine relationship with his agent, Mino Raiola and that should ideally make him easy for them to sign.

But the competition for his signature means he will go where the most money is at the end of the day.

He has also been linked with a move to Milan as well as Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Most of these teams are top European sides and they could easily close out his signing.

However, reports in England via Calciomercato say the striker will likely play in the English Premier League next season.

He is being tracked by Chelsea and the two Manchester clubs and United seems to be leading the race for his signature.

The Red Devils have been working with Raiola, who also manages the career of Paul Pogba and has done for a long time now and they hope that would help them win the race for his signature.

Juventus needs a new striker, but Haaland will cost serious money and the coronavirus pandemic has hit the Bianconeri hard in their pockets.

They will struggle to beat his other suitors to his signature.