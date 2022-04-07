Juventus fall behind in the race to sign ‘new Paul Pogba’

Bayern Munich are claimed to have stolen a march on their rivals in their bid to sign Ryan Gravenberch from Ajax, a player Juventus are also believed to be keen on.

The Old Lady have struggled to find balance in their midfield in recent seasons, despite bringing in the likes of Adrien Rabiot, Arthur and Manuel Locatelli.

Once again we are tipped to enter into the market to bring in another addition to our central area, although Denis Zakaria has seemed to improve things when featuring, but there is definitely still room for improvement.

One player who is linked with the move to Juve is soon-to-be free agent Paul Pogba, who is expected to leave Manchester United on a free transfer for the second time, but we are also believed to be keen on a younger version of the Frenchman, but latest TuttoJuve reports claims that Julian Nagelsmann has begun their approach to land him ahead of the coming window.

Given our recent history, I think I would prefer to see Pogba arrive if given the choice, although signing both could be be ideal for an immediate impact as well as the future.

Which signing do you think would be the most important for us?

Patrick