Juventus fall behind Man United in chase for Serie A star

Juventus are said to be trailing Manchester United in their bid to sign Hakan Calhanoglu from AC Milan.

The Turkish international has been amongst his club’s best performers this season, having become known as a set-piece specialist in recent seasons.

The midfielder is now set to be the subject of speculation as his contract runs down into the final months. Hakan has only nine months on his current deal, and will be allowed to enter into talks with clubs outside Italy from January.

AC Milan are said to be trying to negotiate new terms with their current star however, but he has his heart set on a move to Manchester United, Bild states.

The DailyMail also states that he has already turned down Juve’s advances due to his wish to move to Old Trafford, but the Red Devils have denied claims that talks have already taken place.

Calhanoglu has been an integral part of Milan’s first-team since joining in 2017, and his form has helped them to hold onto top spot in the table thus far this term, with four wins and a draw from their opening fixtures.

The 26 year-old is said to be open to staying at the San Siro however, but their contract offer thus far is deemed unacceptable, and the club will likely be desperate to extend his contract before January.

Would Calhanoglu fit in at Juventus? Should we make our own bid to sign him come January to avoid him joining Man United instead?

Patrick