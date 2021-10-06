Juventus fall just outside of Top 10 for the most valuable clubs in Europe

Following the recent financial crisis partially caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Italian clubs have taken a major hit and were forced to sell some of their biggest superstars last summer – the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi.

The International Center of Sport Studies (CIES) released two lists containing the most valuable football leagues in Europe, as well as the most valuable clubs (via TuttoJuve).

In the leagues’ ranking, Serie A came in third place, with the total valuation of the twenty teams playing in Italy’s top tier reaching 4 billion and 612 million euros.

The Premier League naturally came in first place with almost the double of Serie A’s valuation, while La Liga landed in second place with 5 billion and 425 millions, while the Bundesliga and the Ligue 1 came fourth and fifth respectively.

As for the clubs, Juventus landed just outside of the Top 10, with the study ranking the club at 11th with a valuation of 618 million euros.

Inter, Milan and Roma found themselves at the bottom of the Top 20 with 469,434 and 415 millions respectively, while Napoli missed out completely.

At the top of the table, Manchester City landed first with a valuation of 1 billion and 280 million euros, with their neighbors, Manchester United, right behind them at 1 billion and 214 millions.