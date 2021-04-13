Juventus fall just outside the Top 10 of Forbes’ most valuable clubs

Forbes magazine is known to be one of the leading sources when it comes to financial reports, and the rich world of sports has been a part of their coverage.

The famous magazine released a report revealing the twenty most valuable clubs in the world at the moment.

According to Forbes, Barcelona have taken the throne from their arch rivals Real Madrid who fell to second place.

The Blaugrana’s value was estimated at $4.76 billion, just ahead of Los Blancos at 4.75 billions.

The rest of the Top 10 was dominated by the rich Premier League clubs, with Manchester United in 4th, followed by their hated rivals Liverpool and Manchester City in 5th and 6th respectively.

London’s famous trio Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur landed at 7th, 9th and 10th respectively.

European champions Bayern Munich were able to break through the podium thanks to their smart and cautious debt-free business, whilst their runners-up from last season Paris Saint Germain found themselves in 8th spot.

Just outside of the Top 10, Juventus were ranked as the 11th most valuable football team on the planet, with a value estimated at $1.95 billion, and a revenue of 441 millions in the year 2020.

More worryingly for the Bianconeri, they seem to be operating on a loss of 14 million dollars in the last financial year, whilst their debts have reached a percentage of 16%.

The other Italian clubs included in the Top 20 list are Inter (14th), Milan (16th) and Roma (17th), and their total values are all considered to be under one billion dollars.