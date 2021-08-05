Juventus falling behind for Vlahovic, but still interested in two other Fiorentina players

When a young striker manages to score 20+ goals during the season, he will surely earn the attention of the big sharks. This is the case of Dusan Vlahovic who enjoyed a stellar breakthrough campaign in 2020/21.

Reminiscently to other Fiorentina stars in the past, the Serbian became a transfer target for Juventus. Nonetheless, the Old Lady is currently struggling to sign Manuel Locatelli, and is unlikely to add another big investment this summer.

According to the Corriere Fiorentino via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri are falling behind in the race for the promising bomber, with Inter and Tottenham both interested in the player.

The report explains that the two clubs mentioned above are set to sell their star strikers this summer, and thus receive some fresh transfer funds from the operations.

Romelu Lukaku is tipped to leave the Nerazzurri in the coming days, heading back to Chelsea on a deal that could reach 130 million euros.

On the other hand, Harry Kane is adamant on leaving the Spurs this summer, with Manchester City being his most likely destination.

Therefore, Inter and Tottenham would each consider replacing their departing striker with Vlahovic, leaving Juventus behind in the race.

On a different note, another report from the Corriere Fiorentino (via Tuttojuve) claims that the Old Lady has set her sights on two Fiorentina defenders.

Whilst Juve’s interest in Nikola Milenkovic isn’t new, the management is also keeping tabs on his captain, German Pezzella.

The experienced Argentine is 30-years-old, and has been in Florence since his move from Real Betis in 2018.