Juventus falling behind in the race for Chelsea forward

Juventus and AC Milan have both expressed interest in Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic as the Blues aim to offload some of their surplus players before the closure of the transfer window.

Chelsea currently possesses a large squad and is actively working to trim it down ahead of the upcoming season. As a result, several players are expected to depart, attracting attention from top European clubs.

One player who is likely to be on the move is Christian Pulisic, and Juventus has been monitoring him for the past few seasons. The Bianconeri have long believed that Pulisic has the potential to make a significant impact within their squad, and this summer presents an opportunity to acquire him.

However, a report from Tuttomercatoweb indicates that AC Milan is currently ahead of Juventus in the race to secure Pulisic’s signature. Juventus has other priorities to address, which might give Milan the advantage in securing the player for their squad.

Juve FC Says

Pulisic is a fine attacker and could do an excellent job for us, but we must focus on signing players in the most crucial role in the team.

We need midfielders more than attackers and must strengthen that part of our squad before looking at others.