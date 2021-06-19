Juventus falls behind for Pogba, but are eager to sign Locatelli

With a new midfielder being a priority in Turin, Juventus have been linked with the biggest names on the market – with Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli being amongst them.

According to Tuttosport via Football Italia, the Old Lady will find it hard in the race for the Frenchman, as the high costs of the transfer will complicate the operation.

The Manchester United star still has one year left on his contract, and a return to the Bianconeri – where he spent four years between 2012 and 2016 – has been on the cards for a while.

However, the report claims that Paris Saint Germain are ahead of the Italians in the race, and his agent Mino Raiola has been in discussion with club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

The two men share an amicable relationship, and have recently completed a deal that saw Gianluigi Donnarumma move to the French capital.

On the other hand, Juventus will make up for their loss by focusing on landing one of their other main targets in the middle of the park.

The Bianconeri have been engaged in talks with Sassuolo for the signing of Locatelli whose price had been set at 40 million euros. The report adds that the player himself wants to join Max Allegri’s squad.

However, the player’s recent exploits in Euro 2020 (namely his spectacular brace against Switzerland) could see his value rising.

Therefore, Juve’s management must act swiftly to land their man, as several other top European clubs – including Real Madrid, Arsenal and Manchester City – are also interested in his services.