Despite this, Juventus remains one of the best and most valuable clubs in the world. However, Inter Milan now boasts the most valuable squad in Italian football.

According to the CIES Swiss Football Observatory, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb, no Italian club currently features in the top ten most valuable squads globally. The highest-ranking Italian club is Inter Milan, whose squad is valued at €800 million, placing them 13th overall.

AC Milan follows closely in 14th place, with a squad value of €762 million, while Juventus ranks 17th with a squad worth €697 million.