Juventus has long been the most successful club in Italian football history, frequently signing the top talent in Serie A. This summer, they made some key additions but largely focused on players who fit within their new financial parameters.
Juve FC Says
We may have signed a lot of players in the summer, but we need to begin to win some trophies before the value of our players will increase.
Thiago Motta is working with some really good talent and with time, we expect his team to be more valuable.
No Comments