Juventus has long been the most successful club in Italian football history, frequently signing the top talent in Serie A. This summer, they made some key additions but largely focused on players who fit within their new financial parameters.

Despite this, Juventus remains one of the best and most valuable clubs in the world. However, Inter Milan now boasts the most valuable squad in Italian football.

According to the CIES Swiss Football Observatory, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb, no Italian club currently features in the top ten most valuable squads globally. The highest-ranking Italian club is Inter Milan, whose squad is valued at €800 million, placing them 13th overall.

AC Milan follows closely in 14th place, with a squad value of €762 million, while Juventus ranks 17th with a squad worth €697 million.

Juve FC Says

We may have signed a lot of players in the summer, but we need to begin to win some trophies before the value of our players will increase.

Thiago Motta is working with some really good talent and with time, we expect his team to be more valuable.