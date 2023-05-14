Juventus falls far behind in race to sign World Cup winner

Juventus has been left behind in the race for Alexis Mac Allister as they bid to add the midfielder to their squad.

The Brighton man won the World Cup with Argentina last year and delivered some superb performances, including in the finial against France.

Since that competition, several clubs have been looking to add him to their squad and he is set to leave Brighton at the end of this season.

The Seagulls have named their price for him and Juve was initially one of the favourites for his signature.

However, Tuttojuve reveals the Bianconeri are now behind Liverpool in the race.

The Black and Whites cannot compete with the money Liverpool is willing to offer for his signature and reports claim he is now set to move to the English side.

Juve FC Says

Mac Allister has been one of the finest midfielders in England in this campaign and the Argentinian will be a good addition to our squad if we seal the deal.

As long as it has not been announced yet, we probably should try, but we must offer more money than the Reds.

Our financial problems will limit us, which could be the case for many of our targets in the summer if we do not make funds available.