Arkadiusz Milik came off the bench to score the final goal in Juventus’ 2-0 win against Torino at the weekend and he made a fan’s day after the victory.

The Pole was returning from injury and his goal made the game’s scoreline safe for Juve as the Black and Whites went on to win.

After the match, a Bianconeri supporter approached the ex-Napoli striker and said, as quoted by Football Italia: “I am a big fan of yours. You made me cry with your goal today,”

The striker then gifted the supporter his shirt, replying: “I brought a small gift for you.”

Milik is showing why he was so eager to play for the club since his days at Napoli and the striker will make more supporters love him because of this gesture.

Juve has earned early bragging rights in the derby and that will help our players win their other games when they return from the international break.

Juve FC Says

Milik’s gesture is a good one and that fan will never forget that moment in his life. The international break hands the likes of Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic a chance to recover from their injuries and we will have more options to play with after the break.