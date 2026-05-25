Juventus supporter Marco Leonardo Basoccu remains in a critical condition after suffering a serious head injury ahead of Sunday’s Derby.

Skirmishes between sections of the Juve and Torino fanbases had already started on Saturday, but tensions reached their climax just before Sunday’s kickoff.

While the Juventus fans were warming up for the final match of the season, they were summoned to the away end to be informed by the ultras that one of their own had been severely injured in clashes between them and the police.

The Bianconeri supporters urged the players to abandon the match. The turmoil delayed the kickoff, but the match began one hour later, when order was finally restored.

Juventus fan remains in induced coma

According to Tuttosport, Basoccu suffered a head injury resulting from an unidentified object, potentially a glass bottle.

The authorities suspect the bottle may have been thrown by another Juve fan, and it accidentally or intentionally hit Basoccu.

A friend and eyewitness reveals that the 36-year-old fell headfirst to the ground and immediately started losing blood.

Basoccu was rushed to the Molinette Hospital and underwent a delicate neurosurgical operation. He is said to be in a stable but critical condition.

He is currently in an induced coma surrounded by friends and family, including his parents, who are impatiently awaiting his response to the medical treatment.

Basoccu background & ultras record

Basoccu is a 36-year-old accountant hailing from Caselle, but currently resides in Milan for work purposes. He is a longtime member of the Viking group, which is one of the oldest Juventus ultras groups.

The source reveals that the authorities have indeed identified Basoccu as a Juventus ultras supporter thanks to the record held by Turin’s DIGOS (Special Operations Unit).

Basoccu has a clean record. He has never been charged with a crime or slapped with a stadium ban.