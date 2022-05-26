Juventus fans are convinced Pogba is returning to the club

Paul Pogba could return to Juventus in the summer after he becomes a free agent at Manchester United.

The French midfielder started his senior career on the books of the Bianconeri and he remained an important player for the duration of his stay in Turin.

It took a world record bid from United to make Juve sell him back to them in 2016, but his stay at the English club has been uneventful.

The World Cup winner now has the luxury of choosing his next club after running down his deal at United and Juve fans believe they have seen a hint he is returning.

According to Football Italia, the midfielder recently had a haircut and his barber posted the picture on Twitter with a caption that included black and white dots and the hashtag #Pogback.

The report claims the midfielder also posted the image on his Instagram account. The Bianconeri faithful believes it is a strong hint that he would return to the club in the summer.

Juve FC Says

It is good to hope for the best and several reports in recent days indicate that Juve is in talks over the return of Pogba.

The midfielder will improve our current midfield, which struggled in the just-concluded campaign.

Max Allegri wants to focus on signing experienced players and they hardly come better than Pogba.