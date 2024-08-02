Juventus has made significant strides in improving their squad this summer ahead of the new season.

The Bianconeri already have some of the best players in the league and have added more quality to their ranks, aiming to make the squad even stronger.

Thiago Motta will begin his tenure with a team that should be well-equipped to challenge for trophies, and more stars are expected to join Juve.

Last season, Juve did not have European commitments and aimed to win Serie A but fell short. Despite showing promise at times and having a squad that fans believed was strong, the team could only secure the Coppa Italia. Max Allegri was sacked as manager before the season ended.

Motta is expected to improve Juve in every department, but has the squad been strengthened enough to surpass last season’s performance?

A poll of Juve fans, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb, reveals that the majority of supporters do not believe the team is stronger than last year. According to the report, 49% think the team is stronger, while the rest believe it is either at the same level or weaker.

Juve FC Says

We have done some good business, but we cannot judge the strength of the team until we see them play when the campaign begins.