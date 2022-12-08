Juventus fans are divided over Marotta’s return

Juventus has been linked with a move for Inter Milan director Beppe Marotta as they prepare for a new era.

The Bianconeri former president Andrea Agnelli and his board of directors resigned weeks ago and a new board will be inaugurated at the start of next year.

Marotta worked for them between 2010 and 2018 before he left to take over at Inter Milan. He helped the Milanese side to topple Juventus and end their nine-season dominance of the Italian game.

The Bianconeri are now looking to bring him back to the club, but not all their fans want him to return and they are not shy to show their disapproval.

A report on Il Bianconero reveals some Bianconeri fans have taken to social media to approve the move, but others have insisted it makes no sense for him to return.

Juve FC Says

Marotta was one of the key men at Juventus at the start of the last decade and helped us to dominate Serie A before leaving.

He is thriving at Inter, which is a clear sign he knows what to do when he is in the driving seat and we can trust him to turn things around for us.