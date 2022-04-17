Juventus fans are fed up and some now want a new manager

Some Juventus fans are fed up with Max Allegri after his team failed to beat Bologna yesterday.

The Bianconeri have had a poor season, but things got better towards the end of last year until the new year. The club improved the squad with the signing of Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria in the last transfer window.

Fans expected those transfers to make the team even stronger, but the loss to Inter Milan and last night’s draw against Bologna showed things are certainly not getting any better at the club.

The Bianconeri fans were unimpressed by yesterday’s result and some are now calling for Allegri to be sacked.

Football Italia claims #AllegriOut was trending on Twitter in Italy and some of the club’s fans have asked for them to bring Antonio Conte back to the Allianz Stadium.

Even Lapo Elkann, the cousin of Juve President Andrea Agnelli, couldn’t hide his unhappiness and he tweeted: “We’re not very happy… Allegri”

Juve FC Says

Allegri is the highest-paid manager in Serie A and the club agreed to put him in that class because we expected instant success.

If he is doing worse than Andrea Pirlo did last season, then it makes almost no sense to keep him in the job beyond this summer.