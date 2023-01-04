Juventus fans are starting to turn against Di Maria

Juventus fans are unhappy with Angel di Maria after he suffered another injury following his return from the World Cup.

The attacker was pivotal as Argentina defeated France in the final with a goal and an overall good performance which earned him an extended break.

He partied for days and weeks before returning to the club and fans had expected him to return in good shape to help them in the second half of the season.

However, he will miss their first game back against Cremonese with another injury problem and they are unimpressed.

A report on Football Italia reveals they have had enough; some have even branded him the new Aaron Ramsey because he constantly gets injured.

Juve FC Says

From a Bianconeri fan perspective, it seems Di Maria considers his move to Juve just a delay to his retirement and he does not care so much about the club.

He has now won every trophy he can get his hands on and it could be a problem motivating himself to reach out for more.

Thankfully, he has just a one-year deal at the club and we have no need to extend it beyond the end of this season.