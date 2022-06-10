Juventus fans are starting to turn on one time hero Paulo Dybala

Some Juventus fans have turned on Paulo Dybala as reports emerge that he is now negotiating with Inter Milan over joining them.

The attacker was in tears when he played his last home game for Juve and this made some of the club’s fans turn on their executives, including Andrea Agnelli and Pavel Nedved.

Juve and Inter share a fierce rivalry and moving from either club to the other is one of the fastest ways to lose your reputation.

Dybala remains a fine player and Juve only allowed him to leave because they want to build their team around Dusan Vlahovic now.

The Argentinian can join most of the top teams in the world, but it seems he has chosen Inter because he wants to remain in Italy.

Following the news that his agent is now in direct talks with the Nerazzurri, Football Italia claims Juve fans online have turned on the former Palermo man.

The report says they have named him a clown and some claim his tears on his last home game were fake. The attacker is already seen as a traitor even though Inter has not announced his signing yet.

Loyalty is important to most football fans, and that is why some Juve supporters were not happy that their club was allowing Dybala to leave.

But he has now made himself look bad by edging towards a move to Inter. When that transfer is confirmed, there would likely be more response from the Bianconeri fanbase.