Juventus fans are starting to turn on one time hero Paulo Dybala

Some Juventus fans have turned on Paulo Dybala as reports emerge that he is now negotiating with Inter Milan over joining them.
The attacker was in tears when he played his last home game for Juve and this made some of the club’s fans turn on their executives, including Andrea Agnelli and Pavel Nedved.
Juve and Inter share a fierce rivalry and moving from either club to the other is one of the fastest ways to lose your reputation.
Dybala remains a fine player and Juve only allowed him to leave because they want to build their team around Dusan Vlahovic now.
The Argentinian can join most of the top teams in the world, but it seems he has chosen Inter because he wants to remain in Italy.
Following the news that his agent is now in direct talks with the Nerazzurri, Football Italia claims Juve fans online have turned on the former Palermo man.
The report says they have named him a clown and some claim his tears on his last home game were fake. The attacker is already seen as a traitor even though Inter has not announced his signing yet.
Juve FC Says
Loyalty is important to most football fans, and that is why some Juve supporters were not happy that their club was allowing Dybala to leave.
But he has now made himself look bad by edging towards a move to Inter. When that transfer is confirmed, there would likely be more response from the Bianconeri fanbase.
Which Juve fans are you writing about?
Most Juve fans I know & hear about, are all well aware that it is the management (Agnelli) that is to blame.
Let me be clear, no one wants to see him go to Inter but if he does, we will not stop loving him (execept in the games against us) because every Juve fan with just a little bit of sense knows, this is the fault of management (Agnelli) throwing gold on the streets.
He`s right about a helluva lot of Juventus fans have turn his memory to dust, and rightly so. he had other offers, and has turned offers down and he choice them a LONG time ago. Even if he hasn`t he`s made a choice now, however he got to it. he`s making a business decision, and not everyone by any means is supporting him any longer as he is an ex-player. Supporting dybala is not the same as supporting Juventus. No Juventus fan is defined by anyone else, let alone by supporting ex-players; only by not supporting the club. Koulibaly – loyal to fans – Perisic – loyal to fans. dybamla `i do what`s right for me`. He made his choice and whether you agree or not it has consequences, and rightly so. Just like higuain is no longer welcome in naples. He knew the consequences and made the choice. People have their opinions, but i won`t be arrogant enough to insult someone because I don`t agree with them; that is weak. Not a fan of the management at all, but his agent seems to be suspiciously left out of the equation and his own choice a long time ago
funnily enough Di Maria was keen aboiut a move until he asked dybala about us.
I will never stop loving him as a player, despite him moving to Inter.
He did plenty for Juve, and management chooce to throw that away, not Dybala.
he is choosing whats right for his family, but he also gets a chance to make Juventus regret they threw him away, I certainly understand his decision.
