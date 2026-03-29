Juventus captain Manuel Locatelli instigated a debate among the club’s supporters after going out to dinner with four Inter players.

The 28-year-old is currently on international duty after earning a call-up from the Italian national team for the crucial World Cup playoffs, alongside his club teammates Andrea Cambiaso and Federico Gatti.

The midfielder was in Gennaro Gattuso’s starting lineup as the Azzurri went on to beat Northern Ireland by two goals to nil in the semi-final on Thursday, thanks to goals from Sandro Tonali and Moise Kean.

Italy have now booked their place in the final against Bosnia. The decisive clash will take place in Zenica on Tuesday (20:45 CET).

Manuel Locatelli enjoys a night out with Italy teammates

Following Thursday’s victory in Bergamo, the Azzurri returned to their base in Coverciano to prepare for the final.

On Friday evening, a group of six national team players took the opportunity to share a meal at one of Florence’s most famous restaurants, ‘Trattoria da Tullio’ in Montebeni, in the hills outside Florence.

The restaurant’s owner, Paolo Bacciotti, gleefully posted two photos of the dinner on his Instagram account.

Locatelli was joined by Inter’s quartet, Nicolo Barella, Federico Dimarco, Alessandro Bastoni, and Francesco Pio Esposito, in addition to Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, who is heavily linked with a move to the Nerazzurri.

Some Juventus fans blamed Locatelli for dining with Inter players

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, a section of Juventus fans criticised the captain for socialising with their arch-rivals, especially in the wake of the latest Derby d’Italia edition.

Bastoni, who was present at the dinner, infamously took a dive that caused a second yellow card for Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu, before shamelessly celebrating his opponent’s dismissal.

“Inappropriate to say the least,” reads one of the more polite answers from the Juventus fans who chastised the captain’s choice of company.

On the other hand, another section of Bianconeri supporters defended the midfielder by mocking his detractors. “A crime of friendship with the Inter players,” posted one fan sarcastically.

It should be remembered that Azzurri players must be united to avoid another catastrophic playoff failure.

Moreover, Locatelli had given his heart out in the 2-3 defeat to Inter. So as long as the skipper continues to staunchly honour the Juventus shirt on the pitch, his personal relationships must remain his own business.