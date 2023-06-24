Juventus fans ask the club to bring Zidane back after they wish him a happy birthday

A portion of Juventus fans has begun expressing their desire for Zinedine Zidane to make a return to the club, expressing their dissatisfaction with Max Allegri’s leadership.

Although Juventus remains one of the premier clubs in the country, they have experienced a trophy drought over the past two seasons, which is unfamiliar territory for many of their supporters.

Despite the club giving Allegri a vote of confidence, it appears that he will continue as manager at the start of the upcoming season.

However, some fans are calling for a change. On Zidane’s birthday, Juventus wished the former French international and club legend well, prompting fans to flood the comment section with requests for his return, as reported by Il Bianconero.

Many supporters implored Zidane to rescue the team from its current situation, citing his esteemed reputation and successful tenure at Real Madrid.

Juve FC Says

Zidane is one of the finest managers and proved this in his two spells as the manager of Real Madrid.

We want to win the Champions League and he showed he knew how to win the competition when he was the gaffer of Madrid.

If he replaces Allegri on our bench, he might end our long wait to win that coveted trophy again.