Juventus fans blame Agnelli for their poor form

Max Allegri has been criticised heavily for Juventus’ performance in this campaign as they struggle to win matches in different competitions.

The Bianconeri had strengthened their squad in the last transfer window, and we expected them to do better than what the team performs now, but it has not happened.

After their 2-1 loss to Benfica from a winning position in midweek, there have been calls for Allegri to be sacked.

However, Calciomercato reveals some of the club’s fans think they should place some of the blame at the feet of its president, Andrea Agnelli.

The administrator has overseen a poor last three seasons at the helm, and he is now being blamed for some of the crisis, according to a poll conducted by the website.

Juve FC Says

Every leader at Juventus now has to feel the pressure, not just Allegri.

They made the key decisions for the team, including appointing the manager, and they must face the consequences now that the team is struggling.

It would be hard to accept another season with no trophy, and the executives must be prepared to sack Allegri if it gets close to that.

The next game against Monza should be a win-or-burst match for the manager if the club is serious.